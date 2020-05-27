TRNC Football is starting down on the beach

By Richard Beale …..

I do like to be beside the Seaside and to see the Esentepe squad in training on the beach was a double gift for this football starved writer.

For the players to celebrate Ramazan with their families on Sunday 24th May 2020, Esentepe football team had a double training session on Saturday May 23rd. The session on the beach started at 6-30am in the morning and the evening session at the football stadium also started at 6-30pm.

As you can see from the photos the sea was very rough with a stiff breeze blowing in from Turkey. and the team started training on the sandy beach which is hard going just walking on before completing the session on the Handball pitch near the car park.

It is a start, and oh how we have missed football but it will be with us soon.