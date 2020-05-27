North Cyprus gymnasiums are opening today

In the TRNC, where positive cases have not been observed for more than a month, COVID-19 measures are being gradually abolished. Accordingly, gymnasiums will be opened today 27th May.

Many sectors have remained closed for about two months, and the first step in the opening was taken on May 11 with the start of the takeaway service of the restaurants.

Restaurants, cafeterias, patisseries, internet cafes, coffee, bars, hairdressers, barbershops and beauty salons were opened on May 20, and playgrounds on May 22.

The ban on collective worship was lifted with the prayer performed on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Casinos, hotels, betting offices, and tattoo parlours will open as of June 1st. Culture and art events can also be held from this date.

As of June 1, individual sports branches can be started. Day nurseries will be launched on the same day.

If the conditions continue like this, the wedding halls will be opened as of July 1.

It is still forbidden to go out to the street from 00.00am to 06.00am in the middle of the night. Those who go out on the streets during the daytime are also required to wear masks.

Source (Turkish) TRNC Public Information Office