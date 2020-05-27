This week’s Sports Quiz and the ‘Stinker Question” as at May 27

By Richard Beale….

This week’s SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION the answers will appear in this week’s CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question will appear in next week’s edition.

This week’s Sports Quiz

Q 1: When the Coronavirus Pandemic struck, who was leading the Guinness 6 Nations Rugby table ? Q 8: Which Formula 1 motor racing team does Lewis Hamilton represent? Q 2: Who recently resigned as Manager of Burton Albion to help the Clubs dire financial situation out due to the Coronavirus? Q 9: In Tennis which fruit is found at the top of the Men’s Wimbledon Trophy? Q 3: Which horse famously fell on the final straight while leading the 1956 Grand National? Q10: Which horse is the only one to win 3 Grand Nationals? Q 4: Who was the last British player to win a Men’s Singles Tennis Grand Slam title before Andy Murray in 2012? Q11 : Who won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup? Q 5: Which ex Bolton Wanderers footballer is the Chief Executive of the Players Football Association (PFA)? Q12 : Who is due to Captain Team Europe at the 2020 Ryder Cup? Q 6: Who is England’s top wicket taker in Test Match cricket? Q13: The Boxing Day Test Match is traditionally held in which country? Q 7: Which club are Gary and Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and David Beckham joint owners of? Q14: Which football manager once said ” I wouldn’t say I was the best manager in the business but I was in the top 1 !

THE STINKER QUESTION

This week’s question is relatively an easy one.

Since being formed in 1992 which 6 football clubs have played in every single Premier League season?

(answer in next week’s enewspaper)

