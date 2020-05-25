Pauline Morrow : Rest in Peace

By Margaret Sheard ….

I was so upset to see the sad news that Pauline Morrow had passed away, as shown below, and send condolences to her family.

“ Pauline passed away on 22nd May 2020 peacefully at home. R.I.P.

Loving mother of Fergal, Paula, and Caroline. Dear mother-in-law of Joanna, Shane, and Martin. Devoted grandmother of Tara, Milly, Christopher and Lúnasa. A loving daughter of the late Monsie and Magdalen and a dear sister of Betty, Mary, Jill, Joan and the late Terry.

A private wake and funeral will take place according to government guidelines.

All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871 311321

or contact Fergal, Paula or Caroline for more information.

Deeply regretted by her loving family.

St. Bernadette of Lourdes, pray for her.

Pauline Morrow’s Requiem Mass is on Monday 25th May at 10am (GMT).”

I met Pauline in about 2008 when she was a frequent visitor to North Cyprus and spent some very nice times with her at various events. Eventually Pauline returned to County Derry and although I kept up to date with her movements via Facebook, we sadly lost touch on a personal basis. She was a very lively and outgoing person and very good company. I am sure Pauline will be missed by many people who knew her.