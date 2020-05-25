BRS Coronavirus News Update 24th May 2020

The British Residents’ Society published very important news 24th May 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE – 24th MAY 2020

GREEN LINE CROSSINGS

During the past few days, we have seen news reports and statements from the administrations in the Republic of Cyprus and the TRNC in respect of reopening the crossings between the South and North.

These statements were made by the respective Presidents, Akinci and Anastadiades, but were followed almost immediately by a statement from Kudret Ozersay, on behalf of the TRNC Government stating that it will be the Government who decide on when the crossings will open, not the two presidents, and that it will depend on the health situation on both sides.

Whilst the TRNC has had no infections for days, the RoC still continue to have new cases, and the Government are uneasy about reopening the crossings until they see a period of no new cases, and with the RoC preparing to reopen its borders to ‘tourists’ from certain countries some see this as increasing the risks to the TRNC.

RESIDENCY

Last Monday the Immigration Department based at the Interior Ministry in Lefkosa, resumed as near a ‘normal’ level of service as is possible. This will mean that existing residency visa applications already submitted, will continue to be processed, and appointments will be allocated for applicants to attend the Interior Ministry to finalise the issue of their residency visas, at the appropriate time. The system will operate strictly on an appointment only basis, to comply with all relevant health & safety requirements.

The situation regarding the Immigration Departments at the various regional police stations where all residency visa applications must be submitted in the first instance, is that these will remain closed until further notice.

Further information regarding the re-opening of the Immigration Departments at the regional police stations will be announced once a further decision has been taken.

We were informed that no decision had yet been made and that no-one whose residency had expired or not yet applied for will be penalised

FLIGHTS INTO TRNC

Hopefully, you will have seen the letter that we circulated to our members asking those who were ‘stuck’ outside of the UK to provide details to be presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kudret Ozersay then made a statement to BRT News stating that those Foreign Nationals with Residency or who owned property in the TRNC would be able to return post 1st June.

We have a meeting planned with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week to discuss the anomalies that came from Dr. Ozersay’s statement.

Those being

Persons who have applied for Residency but were unable to return to complete it,

Persons who have not yet applied for Residency

Persons who own property but are not in possession of documentation to prove this.

Persons who do not own but long-term rent.

Once we have answers for these points, we will let you know.

Also, the question of quarantine needs to be resolved although I feel that this will be the ‘trade off’ for being allowed to return earlier than planned.

FACEBOOK GROUP

The group continues to grow in the number of members who have applied to join. We have also received over 200 requests from non-members and lapsed members who wished to join the group. We will be contacting these people and ‘guiding’ them to clinics, to join once they reopen fully.

We made a commitment when we opened the group that the content will be for information purposes from confirmed sources, and this continues to be the case.

If you are looking for confirmation of certain information, and we do not have an answer to hand please bear in mind that the individuals or ministries that we approach for that confirmation are ‘somewhat busy’ with other matters at present and we sometimes have to wait for an accurate response.

We will not ‘guess’ at an answer so please be patient if you have to wait a few hours or a day to get the actual answer to your query.

CLINICS

Lambousa market has now re-opened and we will be opening our clinic there from Saturday 30th May between 10am until 12noon.

We need to apply to the Girne Beledeyesi before we can re-open the HUT, so once that has been authorised, we will inform you all.

Creditwest clinics at Catalkoy and Alsancak will not be able to re-open yet as Banks are restricted to the numbers allowed inside their premises. Once these restriction are lifted we will advise you all.

