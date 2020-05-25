We noted the following message by Ralph Kratzer of The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) regarding the death of Caz Holness, as shown below. We didn’t know her but felt we would like to pay tribute and offer condolences to her husband, Roger, and family.

“ Dear members of TFR! 20.05.2020

If times weren’t hard enough at the moment I got devastating news this morning:

Our member Caz Holness sadly passed away after a long battle against her disease.

R.I.P. wonderful lady. Those who knew her will not forget her.

Our sincerest condolences to husband Roger Holness and family. “

Ralph also told us – ” I do not know much about her former life and background, but what I can say is that she was a real sunshine for everybody who met her, a cheerful and highly sociable woman until she became awfully sick with lung cancer and had to undergo serious surgery and treatment…”

The following message regarding the funeral of our member Caz Holness was posted in the TFR Facebook-group by Angela Corness:

“I am writing this on behalf of Roger Holness with regards to Caz’s funeral which will take place on THURSDAY 28th MAY at 11.30am at LAPTA CEMETERY.

In light of the ‘social gatherings’ rule at the moment, Roger has asked the appropriate people if these can be ‘relaxed’ for a short time to enable more people to attend her funeral. Therefore Roger is respectively asking for friends who are wishing to show their respects to Caz to please wear a mask and adhere to the ‘social distancing’ rules as far as possible.

Thanking you in advance…”

We understand that there will be a gathering at BLUE SONG afterwards to raise a glass to the lovely Caz…

Caz Holness – Rest in Peace.