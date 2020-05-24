Thank you Capital Insurance for superb customer support

By Trevor Hughes….

It’s so nice when you receive words of thanks from people you try to help in a private or professional capacity.

Readers mail…..

Moyra Hassan…

Had an argument with another car last week and mine came out the worst, the other car barely had scrapes on it!

Immediately after it happened I called Trevor Hughes, our agent for Capital Insurance. While we waited on the police arriving, Trevor organised a tow truck, my car booked in for repair, and a courtesy car for the duration.

Only 2 hours after the accident and after a visit to the police station, I collected the courtesy car supplied by Capital Insurance, a lovely Nissan Juke, don’t mind if I do!

So pleased with the service I received from Trevor and Capital Insurance, no paperwork needed to be completed by me, Trevor organised everything and has kept me up to date throughout about the progress of the repair to my car.

Trevor provides that personal touch which makes all the difference and is why we have all our insurances with Capital Insurance.

Thank you Trevor for making it so easy at a time when you least need any obstacles



Moyra