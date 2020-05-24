BRS Blood Donor Day Cancellation

The British Residents’ Society published news of the Blood Donor Day Cancellation and as the need for Blood Donations is always required we are sharing this news with local readers who may be able to assist with donations.

Blood Donor Day Cancellation

Dear Member

In view of the current situation and within the TRNC Government guidelines we have decided to cancel the next BRS blood donor day that was due on 30th May.

The next donor session is planned for 12th September and a decision on this will be made nearer the time.

The blood bank still requires blood units and if you are under 68 years of age (Or 67 for first time donors) you can donate at any of the State Hospital blood banks which have remained open as usual. No appointment needed.

Please donate and make a difference!

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member please click here