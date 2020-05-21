Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Interior Architecture and Environmental Design Department Head Assoc. Dr. Balkız Yapıcıoğlu, from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology University, compiled an article jointly with Rebecca Leshinsky entitled “Land Rights and Blockchain: Ownership of Land in Cyprus” which was published in the Journal of Property, Planning and Environmental Law.

The article entitled “Land Rights and Blockchain: Land Ownership in Cyprus”, prepared as a land registration tool of blockchain technology for Cyprus and other controversial land contexts, to create an argument that can help with land disputes, promote peace and harmony, was published in the journal Property Planning and Environmental Law.

In the article, where historical and current land issues in Cyprus are brought up, it is emphasised that blockchain technologies can be used as a tool to record controversial property rights on the Island. In Yapıcıoğlu’s statement she said, “While there are many attempts for blockchain land registration, it is quite clear that this is a concept that should be developed. The article is new in that it shows how technologies like blockchain can act as a tool to assist with land registration issues. Cyprus offers an exemplary opportunity to use such a tool to help improve peace in the island. The use of land in a possible solution to the Cyprus problem, as well as the recording of foreign investments in real estate, relying on new blockchain technologies as a constant service database, so that you can reach a final solution. In this transition period, it will help immigrant land developers to provide temporary relief”.

In the article of Yapıcıoğlu and Leshinsky, it emphasised the rational and constructive solutions of the problems by transferring the land registry information pollution in the lands and finding solutions to questions such as who is the real owner of the land.

Source (Turkish) Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)