Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 10th online Quiz

By on

We have been publishing many readers letters of ex-pats who want to return to the UK from Northern Cyprus, and also those who want to return to Northern Cyprus from around the world who have homes in the TRNC and are unable to return due to both flight and border restrictions because of COVID-19 prevention measure. We have also had letters telling us how people are dealing with Lockdown restrictions.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email  kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get homeclick here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail…
Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 10th online quiz on 20th May 2020.

Following the TRNC having now no more cases of the COVID-19 virus our quizzes are going to be back to normal for us and held at the The Balti House in Esentepe on Thursday evenings …

Since we started doing our quizzes online live we have people taking part who can’t get back to the TRNC so we have decided to carry on quizzing for them .

This weeks 6  teams are  from the UK, Germany and Sweden and the results are: 

  • 1st      Flippers                                                        43 PTS
  • 2nd   Don’t Mention The War                                  42 PTS
  • 3rd   Anglo Swedes                                                38 PTS
  • 4th   JOINT   Social Distancers, Lemon Lovers     37 PTS 
  • Lemon Loser      TNs                                              36 PTS
  • No Shut Ya Gobs !!!!

We will be seeing them all again next week . 

Take Care Quizzers

Susie n Martin  xxxx

 

