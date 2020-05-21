ARUCAD offers a 75% scholarship guarantee without any exam

Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) will take all the students enrolled to the University with a 75% scholarship without exam, taking into account the pandemic process. For the candidates who want to increase the scholarship rate by 90% and 100%, an interview will be held on 3rd/4th/5th June 2020. Candidates will be able to attend this interview either at the Girne Campus of the University or online.

ARUCAD will place students who are citizens of TRNC and/or have completed their high school education in the TRNC for 4 years without interruption, with a 75% scholarship without exam.

Considering the pandemic process experienced this year, ARUCAD arranged for discussions to be held on 3-4-5 June 2020 for candidates who want to increase the scholarship rate to 90% and 100%, in an optional format. Candidates who want to increase their scholarship rate to 90% and 100% will be able to attend the meeting on campus of the University in Girne or online.

Discussions for the 2020-2021 Academic Year Fall Semester registrations will be held on different dates for each Faculty. The meeting will be organised for the Faculty of Communication on 3 June, the Faculty of Art on 4 June, and the Faculty of Design on 5 June.

Candidates will be able to reach the detailed information about ARUCAD with a 75% scholarship guarantee, interview and registration conditions, and through the WhatsApp line on 0533 8738585.

ARUCAD has 10 departments and offers training in : Plastic Arts, Photography and Video, Ceramic and Glass Design, Architecture, Interior Architecture and Environmental Design, Industrial Design, Visual Communication Design, Digital Media, Film Design and Direction, Advertising Design and Communication.

Source (Turkish) Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)