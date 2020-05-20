Unlocked, Eat your meal now at The Courtyard Inn, Karakum

By Chris Elliott…

Great news today 20th May 2020 from The Courtyard Inn, Karakum who tell us that in addition to their Take-Away service, they are now open to serve diners with meals and drinks and that they will be taking all the necessary precautions and complying with all regulations currently in force.

They have a great selection of delicious European and Indian meals and starters some of which are shown on the menu below.

For more information about The Courtyard Inn, Karakum click here or call MO on 0533 960 6815