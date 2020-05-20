Launch of book “Do you hear me, Nicosia” written by Mehmet Levent

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

“Do you hear me, Nicosia“, a wonderful piece of literature, a book written by Mehmet Levent, has recently been published by Near East University Cyprus Research Center and the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union, jointly. Originally written in Turkish, the book has been translated in English by Fahri Tunalier.

According to the details provided by Near East University, the book was scheduled to be launched as part of the 21st March World Poetry Day, but was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mehmet Levent, a well known poet and writer of Cyprus, has penned his feelings about Nicosia, where he was born and grew up.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Öznur of Near East University expressed his feelings in the following words. “We wanted to honour Mehmet Levent as the founder and member of the Cyprus Turkish Writers Union and Near East University Cyprus Research Center (NEU-KAM) on 21 March which was the World Poetry Day. However due to the Coronavirus outbreak we were unable to perform the promotion of the book.”

He thanked all who were associated and had helped with the publication of the book.