TRNC Public Sector normal working system resumes

Within the framework of the measures taken for the Coronavirus pandemic, a normal working system will start today (Monday 18th May 2020) in the public sector which has been closed for two months, except the public offices which give essential services.

Summer working hours will be applied in the public sector. According to the decision of the Council of Ministers, Public offices will give service from 08:00-14:30 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday and Thursday from 08:00-12:30 and 13:00-17:30.

Tolerance will be shown to the public officers, who are in the at risk group, by their authorising officers.

Individual private tuition will start tomorrow (19th May 2020) and kindergartens will be opened on 1st June 2020.