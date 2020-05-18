Girne Wednesday open market opens with COVID-19 controls

With the decision of the Council of Ministers, approved open marketplaces are being opened in a controlled manner as of 17th May 2020. Therefore, our Girne open marketplace will be open on Wednesday 20th May 2020.

The Rules to be applied in Girne Municipality Open Market are as follows :

Girne Municipality open market will only allow the sale of vegetables, fruits, halloumi, village products and flowers in a transition period due to the control and management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Open Market vendors’ reports showing that the COVID-19 test approved by the Ministry of Health is negative must be submitted, and the use of masks and gloves will be mandatory during the sale period. It is obligatory for every open marketeer to have disinfectants and gloves for their shopper customers placed in front of their stalls. Entries to the open market will be controlled; Temperature control will be done with contactless temperature meters at the entrances. Nobody will be allowed to enter the open market without a mask. From the commencement of the Open Market sales between 6:30 and 9:00, only citizens aged 65 and over will be allowed to enter. Marketeers and all our citizens who come to the Open Market must comply with the social distance rule of at least 2 meters. Open Market entry points and general areas will be supervised by the Chief of Police and Health Department and non-compliance will be intervened. We invite all our people to cooperate with sensitivity to control and prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality