Medi Foundation 1st addiction photographic competition

We are pleased to be able to share news from the Medi Foundation of their 1st Competition which is a photographic competition based upon the theme of addictions and this is running from 15 March to the 30th June so get clicking and submit your photos as detailed below.

We are very happy and excited to announce, the Medi Foundation’s 1st competition. This only applies to Northern Cyprus, because of the travelling restrictions.

JUST TAKE A PHOTO!

Medi Foundation Help & Healing For Addictions 1st Addiction Themed Photography Contest

Click here for the rules & regulations and applying: https://www.medifoundation.com/en/photo-comp/