Pilli: “Whether you recognise us or not, we exist”

Minister of Health Ali Pilli sent a message to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and expressed: “We are here too“.

Minister of Health Pilli said: “If there is a success, this is the success of the TRNC”. Pilli stated that this success was achieved by the decisions taken and implemented by the government and the Ministry of Health and also the healthcare professionals who worked devotedly and the compliance of the public to the decisions.

In his message to the World Health Organisation, Pilli said: “We are here as the TRNC. Even if the whole world does not recognise us, we exist as the TRNC, we exist with all our institutions and organisations. We exist with the best working staff. I want to convey this to the world from here. WHO can contact us directly. We want all the activities we conduct in the TRNC to be conveyed to the whole world.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office