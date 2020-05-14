MASIB internet training for Pre-Registration of imported vehicles

Within the framework of the Vehicle Registration Automation System (AKOS), more than 100 members of the Association of Motor Vehicle Dealers and Importers (MASİB) were trained via weekday teleconferences for pre-registration of vehicles to be imported.

With the new software added to AKOS, which is one of the steps taken in the direction of digitisation and was put into operation on 6th January 2020, motor vehicle importers and sellers will be able to pre-register their imported vehicles via the internet without having to go to the Vehicle Registration, Inspection and Licensing branches.

The video of the training will be sent to MASIB to be distributed to the members by our Ministry so that all gallery operators can be informed.

Vehicle importers and sellers who will benefit from the service, that will be activated on Monday 18th May 2020, will be able to log into the system and pre-register themselves by using the Tax Identification Numbers (VKN) and the password which will be sent to them.

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Public Works and Transportation