Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü Celebrates World Nurses Day

In the information given from Girne Municipality, Mayor Nidai Güngördü visited the Girne Doctor Akçiçek Hospital, and celebrated World Nurses Day with the devoted employees of the health system.

He emphasised that doctors, nurses, midwives and healthcare professionals work hand in hand for the sake of public health. In a period when the COVID-19 Epidemic threatened the health of communities, Güngördü noted that nursing was a difficult job requiring great devotion, by doctors, nurses and healthcare workers with their time, both day and night, away from their spouses and their families.

Güngördü, noted that healthcare workers, whose burden was already heavy, continued their work in very difficult conditions with the COVID-19 epidemic, and stated that nursing is a very important element in the health system for the nurses who are in direct contact with the patients to ensure the best execution of their treatment.

Giving that healthcare workers fulfill a very difficult and sacred duty, and their importance emerged once again during the COVID-19 epidemic, Güngördü emphasised that healthcare workers are well managed in the city and in the country. At the end of his speech, Güngördü celebrated the day by thanking all nurses for their selfless efforts for public health on behalf of himself, Girne City Council and the people of the city.

Güngördü gave carnations to all nurses one by one, and the nurses thanked him for his kindness.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality