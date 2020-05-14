Bicommunal Technical Health Committee COVID-19 video conference

Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health held a video conference meeting yesterday (13th May) which was attended by the authorities of the United Nations Good Offices Mission.

The committee has been working with close cooperation and dialogue regarding the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) since February. During the meeting both sides shared information about their current situations and scientific data as well as the normalisation steps.

Mutual crossings for vital health and humanitarian issues were also discussed during the meeting and it was agreed to continue working in coordination and meeting more frequently.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office