EMU Aquabotics team going into next round of Teknofest Festival

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Autonomous Unmanned Submarine Robot Team “EMU AQUABOTICS”, comprising of students from the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Software Engineering and Industrial Engineering departments, passed the first stage of eliminations for the TEKNOFEST aviation, space and technology festival.

Pioneered by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Industry and Technology and organised with the support of Turkey’s major institutions, the festival is scheduled to be held in Gaziantep on September 22 – 27 2020.

According to the information provided by the Eastern Mediterranean University, the students of the University worked hard to create the underwater robot “Caretta2”. This robot managed to get 9th place among the 127 competing teams. They received 90,000 points in total.

In a statement made by EMU AQUABOTICS Team, “The pandemic could not stop our experienced team. We proudly share our success in the TEKNOFEST contest. Our team, which ranked 9th out of 127, successfully passed the first elimination process. In achieving this success, as well as our university who has made great contributions, we would like to thank our sponsor, “SHIPYARD FAMAGUSTA”.

The EMU AQUABOTICS Team is one of the biggest champion candidates of the TEKNOFEST Aviation, Space and Technology Festival Unmanned Underwater Systems Competition. In addition to the EMU AQUABOTICS Team, another Robot Team named “EMU Crows” formed by the Robotics and Automation Group operating under the EMU Student Branch of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering (IEEE), won the championship at the ROBOTEX competition held in Tallinn, Estonia on December 1, 2019, in the “Mind Controlled Robot” category.