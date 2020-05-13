Abdaliev creates a sculpture for Cyprus Modern Art Museum

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

Isken Abdaliev, an artist from Kyrgyzstan, recently built a sculpture entitled “Balance”, for the Cyprus Museum of Modern Art.

According to the information provided by the Near East University, Abdaliev built this sculpture to exhibit the extent to which the inner balance of human beings is being affected by the ongoing changes in the world, particularly in the present Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Abdaliev, he tried to put in light the fast changes in the world, which bring a new challenge every day. Human beings, in order to cope with these changes, are required to adjust themselves to meet all these challenges and necessary changes. Thus one has to constantly continue balancing his life, in order to accept these changes. This is what his latest sculpture depicts.