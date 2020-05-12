BRS Coronavirus News Update 12th May

The British Residents’ Society published very important news 12th May 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE – 12th MAY 2020

Following a Council of Ministers meeting yesterday (11th May) evening the following decisions have been made.

Full curfew at night will continue till June 1.

The partial curfew on Sundays will end on May 18

All businesses, that are currently trading, will be able to open on Sunday from May 18. Marinas will open for private boats from 18th May

Exercising alone in public sports facilities and stadiums will be allowed from 18th May

Walking in allocated walking paths will be allowed from 18th May

Picnic areas and children’s playgrounds will be closed till June 1

It is allowed to exercise in picnic areas and nature parks from 18th May

Schools and educational institutions will remain closed till June 30.

Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education will make decisions regarding graduations, resit, and college entrance exams

Barbershops and hairdressers will be able to open as of May 20 for haircut and hair treatments. (Other services such as beard shaving, manicure, pedicure and so on, are still not allowed.)

Public Markets will open as of May 17. The municipalities will make decisions on the distributions of stands, entry and exit points.

Mobile food trucks will be able to operate as of May 18.

Historic and touristic sites will reopen as of May 18

All social and crowded activities cancelled till June 1.

Businesses not mentioned above will remain closed till June 1.

TRNC CITIZENS WERE ONLY GRANTED ENTRY TO THE ISLAND IN THE CASE OF A DEATH OR HEALTH ISSUE. AS OF JUNE 1, TRNC CITIZENS WHO RESIDE IN THE TRNC WILL BE ABLE TO ENTER THE COUNTRY WITH THE CONDITION OF GOING INTO 14-DAY QUARANTINE.

OTHER CONDITIONS FOR ENTRY TO THE ISLAND ARE YET TO BE DISCUSSED.

It would appear that information regarding the ability of ‘foreign nationals’ with Residency being allowed to return to the TRNC from 1st June has been circulated by various groups.

Having checked the information directly with the relevant Government Department it has unfortunately been dismissed as untrue. A decision regarding this will, as reported, be made in due course.

During those discussions, the question was raised regarding when Police Immigration offices would reopen to allow Residency applications. We were informed that no decision had yet been made and that no-one whose residency had expired or not yet applied for will be penalised.

