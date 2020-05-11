Restaurants/Bars

Lockdown, Take Away your meal from Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy

By

By Margaret Sheard….

Pre Coronavirus, when out shopping we would often call at Vicky’s Kitchen for one of her delicious breakfasts.  A special English vegetarian breakfast for me and an XL English breakfast for Chris. The great news is that Vicky’s Kitchen has opened again and is offering a take-away service.  

They are open for take-away from Monday 11th May 2020 from 9.00am to 5.00pm.  Call 0533 832 7090 and for more details and to see the full menu click here

 

 

 

 

