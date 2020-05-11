Lockdown, Take Away your meal from Vicky’s Kitchen, Ozankoy

By Margaret Sheard….

Pre Coronavirus, when out shopping we would often call at Vicky’s Kitchen for one of her delicious breakfasts. A special English vegetarian breakfast for me and an XL English breakfast for Chris. The great news is that Vicky’s Kitchen has opened again and is offering a take-away service.



They are open for take-away from Monday 11th May 2020 from 9.00am to 5.00pm. Call 0533 832 7090 and for more details and to see the full menu click here