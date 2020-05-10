Lockdown, Take Away your meal from Rafters, Ozankoy

By Margaret Sheard….

What good news, as I am sure there are others like me who are just a bit fed up with cooking every evening, and not only that, it is also trying to think of different meals for 7 days a week.

Before the lockdown it was normal for us to have a home delivery from various restaurants perhaps a couple of time a week, so thank goodness for this service being available again. Well done Rafters.

Rafters Restaurant will be open for takeaway from Monday 11th May 2020 from 1.00 pm till 9.00 pm with.free home delivery. Call 0548 835 7512 for more details or click here to see the full menu