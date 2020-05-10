BRS Coronavirus News Update 10th May

The British Residents’ Society published very important news 10th May 2020 with the latest information provided through their ongoing liaison with the TRNC authorities about the Coronavirus Regulations which we are sharing for other readers who are seeking the latest facts and information.

UPDATE – 10th MAY 2020

As most of you may have seen, following the reopening of most businesses, the numbers of people ‘out and about’ was more than estimated, although the TRNC are now being the victims of their own success. No new infections for over two weeks, people isolated for two months – really what did they expect?

Also, despite clear rules regarding recording the details of ‘customers’ entering businesses this was clearly ignored and the ‘track and trace’ objective in the event of another infection was nullified.

We have all seen the daily violations being ‘advertised on various social media platforms but, as we know, these bear no resemblance to the way many people are behaving. The numbers of people NOT wearing masks is many times the official figures.

As a result, the Covid-19 Coordination Council President, Dr Sibel Siber stated that it is the obligation of both institutions and individuals to obey the rules such as hygiene, mask, and social distance set by the Council of Ministers. Pointing out that if the rules are not followed and the specified measures are not taken, the risk will be created, Siber warned, “We can close again in case of any negativity.”

Siber said that if we do not follow the rules in the normalization process called the 2nd stage and take the specified measures, we will create a risk and close again in case of any negativity. Siber, who made evaluations about the soldiers and other people who came to our country by sea the day before, mentioned the importance of transparency in such events. Siber pointed out that we are a small island and that our connection with the outside world is made only by sea and air, and that it is an advantage and care should be taken not to turn our advantage into a disadvantage. Stating that it is reassuring not to detect a positive case in long-term tests, Siber said, nevertheless, precautions should be taken, and risks should not be created in order not to experience heavy tables that may cause an epidemic. “Everyone should be self-supervising” Pointing out that these two weeks are an especially important process, Siber warned citizens to follow the rules and take precautions. “Let’s not turn the advantage into a disadvantage”

EX-PATS STUCK IN THE TRNC

We are aware of UK citizens being ‘stuck’ here in the TRNC and unable to return to the UK. We have spoken to the British High Commission who continue to liaise with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss repatriation to the UK. Repatriation flights from Cyprus to the UK will ONLY NOW happen in cases of serious illness or for extreme humanitarian reasons.

No further flights are planned

CURRENT REGULATIONS IN RESPECT OF THE ‘GREEN LINE’

Currently there is a ban on moving across the Green Line which is in force until further notice. As the dates continue to be extended, we will advise when there is going to be a change.

TRNC HOMEOWNERS STUCK IN THE UK

We are all aware of those unfortunate individuals who, through no fault of their own, are stuck in the UK, as well as other parts of the world.

Since this ‘lockdown’ began we have repeatedly spoken to Ministers and Senior civil servants with a view to them being allowed to return to the TRNC, albeit having to undergo a period of quarantine. We understand that there is a cost to such a move, but the Government will not allow them to return – just yet.

They have advised that when this decision can be reversed it will be and we have asked to be told in advance to facilitate travel planning.

Once we receive ANY information, we will circulate that information to all interested groups.

We can only hope that the action this Government has taken on everyone’s behalf, allows for that decision to be made sooner rather than later.

RESIDENCY

We are currently awaiting confirmation of the date when the Police immigration offices will reopen. The ‘online’ system is still not functioning fully so we would recommend that once we do in fact have confirmation of the above date, that you consider using the ‘original’ method.

The complete ‘end to end process’ can be found on the BRS website in the members section under RESIDENCY.

Please note that the days of needing to attend the Immigration Office in Lefkosa, arriving early just to be assured of getting seen, are now gone and the appointment system is in place as per the above document.

