Lockdown, Take Away your meal from the Al Shaheen, Karakum

By Margaret Sheard….

Not being a brilliant or venturous cook, these last 2 months have been a nightmare for me trying to conjure up something different every evening. So like many other people, I am so pleased that a take-away service is coming soon to give a bit more variety to the lunch or evening meal. Well done Al Shaheen.



Open for take-away from Monday 11th May. 2020. All chicken dishes are 50TL. All beef dishes are 60TL. All lamb dishes are 70TL. All vegetable dishes are 42TL. Side dishes 23TL. Call 0533 842 2784 and for more details and opening times, and to see the full menu click here