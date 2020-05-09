As a child in 1945, I remember VE Day

Readers mail….

From Richard Chamberlain….

On May 8th 1945, I was 10 years old and was living in Didcot (then in Berkshire) with my family and I WAR had come to an end. Together with my twin brother Michael, we were given 6d, to go and buy a bottle of lemonade to celebrate!

75 years later, I now live in Northern Cyprus so I decided to hang out the flags at my house in Ozankoy to celebrate and commemorate the memory of all those years ago. It is a very emotional time, thinking about all the suffering of so many soldiers, sailors, airmen, and civilians who lost their lives and their loved ones.

The British people and the whole free world stood together in such desperate times.

Finally, The free world won the war, but at such a terrible price. The world is now in another nightmare situation, and once again we have all got to stick together, and hopefully we will come through it. Thanks to everyone who played their part in winning the war and God bless us all.