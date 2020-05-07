Partial normalisation in TRNC continues with Coronavirus measures

The partial normalisation, which started in the TRNC on Monday 4th May, continues without interruption of the precautions against Coronavirus epidemic.

After a break of 51 days, with the re-opening of many workplaces on Monday, mobility in some shops and traffic has resumed.

Within the framework of the precautions against the epidemic affecting 4 million people in the world, schools and workplaces in the TRNC have remained closed for a long period of time and the partial curfew and intercity travel ban was removed from Monday, with the exception of Sundays.

Those who go out on the streets are required to wear a mask.

The curfew will continue from 21.00 in the evening to 06.00 in the morning and on Sundays it will remain throughout the day. On Sundays only going to the supermarket, butcher, pharmacy and gas station will be allowed and going out on the streets will be prohibited except for urgent health needs.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office