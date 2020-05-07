Isolation Challenge – Alison and Paul Cunnew stuck in the UK

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We are aware of 4 people who were moving home to live in the TRNC, they had made their arrangements for travel and shipment of household goods, which have now arrived in Famagusta, but the people concerned are still stuck in the UK, unable to travel and set up their new home.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Introduction by Margaret Sheard ….

We first met Alison and Paul in May 2018 at a party night in Catalkoy arranged by Peter Toms at which his brother Colin and wife Doreen from the UK were present together with their carer Alison and her partner Paul Cunnew.

Alison and Paul had been together for 10 years and during the evening Paul proposed to Alison, which was a very romantic interlude. When they married Colin gave Alison away, and Alison continued to care for Colin and Doreen, which has now been for 4 years, and eventually it was decided that they would all make their home together in North Cyprus.

A property was found and all the arrangements made to move here in April 2020, but then the Coronavirus lockdown emerged, so Alison, Paul, Colin and Doreen are still stuck in the UK. This is what Alison has to say about the situation.

Reader’s Mail

From Alison Cunnew ….

We are all ok here, the weather has been good for us so we can get out for our daily exercise, although we have snow forecast for this weekend – not good!

We have been doing this for seven weeks and in that time Doreen has been able to improve her walking and she now walks a mile a day and Colin is walking better than he has since I have been their carer. We go out starting with Colin on his scooter and then half way around I get on the scooter and Colin walks the rest of the way home. We are currently living at Colin and Doreen’s home due to us selling our house ready for our move to North Cyprus, but with what has happened our move to your beautiful country has had to be put on hold.

We were having some work done on the villa we had bought in North Cyprus to make it easier for Colin and Doreen to move around, but unfortunately Zaff, our builder, had to stop due to the lockdown, however, we had good news today that he was able to start again so things are looking up.

Although we are not able to get there yet, all our belongings arrived at Famagusta on the 8th of April and is stuck at the docks until we come over, we were also bringing our cats with us but, like us, they are also stuck here.

On a better note the gardens around us are looking great as people have the time to keep them nice, it’s going to be hard on everyone once we are able to move around and go to work as people have got used to staying at home.

We are all looking forward to our new life in North Cyprus and hope it will not be too long before we can set up our new home.