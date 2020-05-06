This Weeks Sports Quiz and the “Stinker Question” at 6th May

By Richard Beale….

This week’s SPORTING QUIZ plus the STINKER QUESTION and the answers will appear in this week’s CyprusScene Enewspaper, and the answer to the “Stinker ” question will appear in next’s week edition.

This week’s Sports Quiz

Q 1: What is the tennis player Roger Federer’s home country? Q 8: Arsenal left Highbury for the Emirates Stadium in 2006, which other Football League clubs still play their home matches at a stadium named Highbury? Q 2: Mo Salah joined Liverpool from which Italian club? Q 9: At which Kent motor racing circuit would you find Dingle Dell and the Brabham straight? Q 3: The Marlins, Heat and Dolphins are sports teams from which American city? Q10: What is the nickname of the Argentina national rugby team? Q 4: Which country did boxer Lennox Lewis represent in the 1988 Olympics? Q11 : Which cricket county play their home games at Grace Road? Q 5: Who currently (but not for long) is the Manager of England’s Women National soccer team? Q12 : Steelers, Sharks and Eagles are all sports teams from which English city? Q 6: Which golfer was known as the “Great White Shark”? Q13: Who has won the most Wimbledon Women’s single titles? Q 7: Which two teams contest the Calcutta Cup in Rugby Union? Q14: Which 2 two English football teams play their home matches at St James Park?.

THE STINKER QUESTION

Who is the only player to have won trophies at both Liverpool and Manchester United?

(answer in next week’s enewspaper)

