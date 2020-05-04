Some measures taken for COVID-19 end today (4th May)

Some measures implemented in the middle of March for COVID-19 will end today (4th May). Some work places will start to be opened from 4th May and the partial curfew for 6 days of the week, and the travel restriction between districts, will also end on 4th May.

Partial curfew and travel restriction between districts will not now be implemented for 6 days of the week but starting from 10th May, on every Sunday there will be partial curfew. Members of the public will only be able to leave their homes on Sundays to go to the supermarket, pharmacies and petrol stations.

Supermarkets will be closed at 20:00 until 15th May. Pharmacies and banks will return to normal working hours as from 4th May.

The night-time curfew between 21:00-06:00 has been extended until May 15. The obligation for wearing masks will continue. Within the framework of the decisions taken by the Council of Ministers on 29 April, businesses and sectors that will be opened as of today (May 4) will implement the criteria and rules determined by the Ministry of Economy and Energy.

All schools and educational facilities will remain closed until 15th May. Mass organisations or events such as entertainment venues, cinemas, theatres, sports facilities and wedding halls will also remain closed until 15th May.

The ban on entry of all foreign nationals, with the exception of TRNC citizens, their spouses and children into the TRNC has been extended until 15th May 2020.

Restaurants, patisseries, cafes, bars, kiosks, tourism sector, hotels, casinos, all entertainment venues, public transportation, wedding halls, dance schools, massage salons, market places, hairdressers and beauty salons, theatres, cinemas, coffee shops, clubs, children’s playgrounds and picnic areas will remain closed until 15th May.

Source; TRNC Public Information Office