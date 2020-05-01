Minister of Health message for 1st May, Labour Day

Minister Pilli said in his message:

“A strong country in every field can be possible by working hand in hand with its labourers, producers, farmers, teachers, doctors and investors.

The thousands of employees in our country are of the greatest value for us.

On 1st May, which is the symbolic day of Labour and Struggle, this year the hundreds of healthcare professionals working with devotion will be at the forefront.

All of our healthcare workers are working hard to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and adding days and nights to public health.

The most valuable asset of our country is undoubtedly labour. On this occasion of 1st May holiday, I would like to congratulate all those who produce healthcare and healthcare professionals, and wish that our union of togetherness is always permanent.”

Ali Pilli

Minister of Health