Üstel: Waste Bins supplied for disposal of masks and gloves

With the necessity of using medical masks and gloves that the government has implemented within the scope of Covid-19 global epidemic measures, the Environmental Protection Department, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, started to distribute environmentally friendly waste bins for the disposal of these items to prevent both contamination and environmental pollution.

With the participation of the Minister of Tourism and Environment, Ünal Üstel, environmentally friendly waste bins are to be distributed to markets and pharmacies across the country starting with the markets in Alsancak and Lefkoşa to facilitate the healthy collection of medical masks and gloves which will then be disposed of in a way that does not cause contamination.

Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel, visited the areas of Alsancak and Lefkoşa and stated that the environment-friendly waste bins have started to be distributed today (30th April) to markets and pharmacies throughout the country by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment for the Environmental Protection Department for the healthy collection and disposal of medical masks and medical gloves. Minister Üstel was accompanied by Alsancak Mayor Fırat Ataser in the distribution of waste bins in the Alsancak region and Gülşah Sanver Manavoğlu, the People’s Party Deputy in the distribution in the Lefkoşa region. Minister Üstel also gave a short speech during the distribution of environmentally friendly waste bins at markets in the Alsancak region.

Üstel stated that the epidemic has been contained without spreading thanks to the measures taken by the government.

The Minister emphasised that there will be a need for more protection methods with the opening of workplaces in the coming period, and said that the use of masks and gloves will continue to be essential.

Minister Üstel stated that the obligation to use medical masks, which is included in the radical measures taken by the government as part of the fight against COVID-19 virus, which has become a global pandemic, brings with it the problem of how to dispose of used masks and gloves in the healthiest way without the risk of contamination. Expressing his belief that this risk will be minimised, thanks to the environmentally friendly waste bins developed by the Environmental Protection Department for the healthy collection and disposal of used medical masks and gloves, with the decision that these would be distributed to all markets and pharmacies throughout the country.

In addition to the environmentally friendly waste bins distributed, he also stated that the instructions prepared by the Environmental Protection Department were given to the markets and pharmacies, in writing, regarding how to use them.

“The health of our people is above everything. Therefore, in addition to the measures we take as a government, it is our duty to implement these measures in the healthiest way. For this reason, we are starting to distribute these waste bins to markets and pharmacies in every part of the country. Our request to our people is to throw these medical materials into the waste bins we distribute. I believe that our people, who have contributed greatly to the success of our country in the COVID-19 struggle, will also realise the importance of this practice.”

Environment Department Manager Osman Bora Çağakan said in his statement that some habits should change due to the epidemic affecting the world.

Mayor of Alsancak Fırat Ataser : “I congratulate the Ministry officials for the implementation” and he expressed their satisfaction for the launch of this facility for Alsancak Municipality, stating that the people of Alsancak should comply with this requirement. Fırat Ataser also thanked the Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel and the personnel of the Ministry for this good practice.

Following the visit to the distribution point in Alsancak, Tourism and Environment Minister Ünal Üstel visited the distribution point in Lefkoşa. HP Deputy Gülşah Sanver Manavoğlu was at the distribution point and met with Minister Üstel for the distribution of waste bins in Lefkoşa.

People’s Party MP Gülşah Sanver Manavoğlu said : “This facility will contribute greatly to the normalisation process which will continue in the country for a while after the epidemic.”

Source (Turkish) Ministry of Tourism and Environment