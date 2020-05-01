Girne Municipality started cleaning work across the City

Continuing their work due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, Girne Municipality teams are expanding the scope of their cleaning and disinfection activities throughout the city day by day.

The information provided by the Press and Public Relations Department, stated that with the arrival of the spring season, Girne Municipality teams are reported to have started cleaning work across the city. The teams, which started working on all streets with a few different teams being created, continue their work within the plans determined without interruption.

In addition to the periodic cleaning services, Girne Municipality cleaning teams, are trying to provide a clean environment on streets and sidewalks, and have started to clear the grass on the roadsides and other areas before the summer season. Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that these efforts are ongoing to prevent possible fires and said, “Weeds do not create a good impression for our city. That’s why our cleaning teams meticulously clear the grass along the roadside. We are working to keep all our streets clean.”

The information given from Girne Municipality it was noted, within the scope of the work, that seasonal flowers were planted at the roundabouts, on central reservations and the important points of the city, and the planting, pruning and maintenance works on various streets are continuing.

Mayor Nidai Güngördü, who made a statement on the subject, said : “The COVID-19 epidemic has already had major implications for society and everyday life. The vast majority of us are hoping that this will be a temporary period. Curfews, shop closures, supply chain problems, and a great slowdown in social life have created a major panic worldwide. We see how important cleaning is in this difficult period that we are experiencing against the COVID-19 virus. Our request to our people is to fulfill their responsibilities for cleaning. Let’s not forget that cleaning starts with not polluting.”

He added “The primary duty of our citizens in this period is not to go out unless it is absolutely necessary. The more we keep ourselves away from the outside world, the more we get results in this regard. In particular, we should be careful, and warn our older people over 65 and those with chronic illness. We continue our work throughout our city, taking into account the health of everyone. We repeat our call to stay at home, and to be careful to take precautions when having to leave home.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality