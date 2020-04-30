Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 7th online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

Readers Mail…

Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 7th online quiz on 30th April 2020.

Susie’s 7th live online quiz was held today Thursday 30th April at 5pm and 7pm when we had 2 quizzes with a full house in both.

Competing from TRNC, Germany, the UK, and Sweden were 14 teams !!

The Results were :

1st Butch and Sundance 41½ pts Butch and Sundance 41½ pts

2nd Dixies Chick 41 pts

3rd Fridge Raiders 40½ pts

4th Bell Bottoms 39 pts

5th Joint Flippers, Gin’ll Fix It 37 pts

6th Joint Social Distancers, Locked Up 35 pts

7th Don’t Mention The War 34 pts

8th Anglo Swedes 31 pts

9th On My Own 29 pts

10th Joint Clappers Ahoy, The Lemon Lovers 28 pts

Lemon Losers Outsiders 23 pts

1 Shut Ya Gob – Roy Phippard and I even got one !!!!

Again thank you ALL for joining us. The quiz has from the start been a success and it’s lovely seeing you all, laughing, and sharing news !!

See you all again next week which I can add is FULLY BOOKED !!!

Keep Staying Safe

Love you all Quizzers !!!

SUSIE n MARTIN xxxxxxx