Entertainment

Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 7th online Quiz

By on ( Leave a comment )

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email  kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get homeclick here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail…
Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 7th online quiz on 30th April 2020.

Susie’s  7th live online quiz was held today Thursday 30th April at 5pm and 7pm when we had 2 quizzes with a full house in both.

Competing from TRNC, Germany, the UK, and Sweden were 14 teams !!

The Results were :

  • 1st   Butch and Sundance  41½ pts
  • 2nd Dixies Chick   41 pts
  • 3rd Fridge Raiders  40½ pts
  • 4th Bell Bottoms   39 pts
  • 5th Joint  Flippers, Gin’ll Fix It  37 pts
  • 6th Joint  Social Distancers, Locked Up  35 pts
  • 7th  Don’t Mention The War  34 pts
  • 8th  Anglo Swedes  31 pts
  • 9th On My Own  29 pts
  • 10th  Joint  Clappers Ahoy, The Lemon Lovers   28 pts
  • Lemon Losers    Outsiders   23 pts
  • 1 Shut Ya Gob – Roy Phippard  and I even got one !!!!

Again thank you ALL for joining us. The quiz has from the start been a success and it’s lovely seeing you all, laughing, and sharing news !!

See you all again next week which I can add is FULLY BOOKED !!!

Keep Staying Safe 

Love you all Quizzers !!!

SUSIE n MARTIN xxxxxxx

 

 

 

Categories: Entertainment, Health, Readers Mail

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.