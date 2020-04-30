Isolation Challenge for Ronnie Forbes on his own in the UK

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

We have had some very sad articles about families being separated due to the Coronavirus lockdown and perhaps there is no sadder situation than Ronnie Forbes who is separated from and cannot come home to his wife and 2 young babies.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get home” click here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers mail….

From Ronnie Forbes…..

Hi Guys,

I have been keeping up to date with all your articles and thought that maybe you could give me some details on who I could contact that could help me.

My wife and I have lived in the TRNC for 8 years on and off but over the last 5 years we have resided in the TRNC. We have owned a property in Northern Cyprus for 5 years and on the 22nd January 2019 our twin babies were born there.

She has had a residents permit for the last few years but due to the nature of my job I didn’t apply for one as I work a 4 x 4 weeks rotation overseas and didn’t need one.

When the COVID-19 pandemic started I was working in Mozambique and the TRNC closed all borders meaning I can’t get home to my wife and twin babies.

Since I am a UK citizen I had no choice but to return to Scotland and I have not seen my family since February and I am desperate to go home to the TRNC and would even be willing to self isolate and pay for a COVID-19 test etc during isolation just so I could be with my family.

Any guidance you could offer would be much appreciated and have already contacted Catherine Hayes on the “TRNC Residents trying to get home” Facebook page but any other contacts you could put me in contact with will be very helpful.

I have attached a picture of my family and you never know, someone in a TRNC Ministry that has a family, could read your article and actually sympathise with us.

I’m obviously all about keeping everyone safe including my family but there needs to be some kind of plan to start reuniting families, especially when young kids that are separated from their parents are involved.

Kind Regards,

Ronnie Forbes