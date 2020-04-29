Tulips receive fantastic donation from NCCCT

Readers Mail ….

From Sue Tilt, Tulips ….

We received some amazing news and felt we had to share it with you.

North Cyprus Cancer Charity Trust have today (24th April) donated 20,000TL to Tulips/Help Those With Cancer Association to help support the ongoing treatment of our cancer patients.

We are really struggling to meet the needs of our cancer patients and we really did wonder what we were going to do next month, however, with this amazing donation it will make life a little easier.

We are blessed to have support from an incredible charity such as NCCCT and we thank the committee of the NCCCT for their support.

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)