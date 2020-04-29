Near East University hold online distance learning debate

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

COVID-19 has emphasised the importance of distance learning. The educational institutions have shifted to an emergency system of continuing their educational activities by maintaining contact with the students during the present lockdown.

However, it is just the beginning. Educational institutions have to go a long way to make these systems more effective.

The Institute of Educational Sciences of Near East University (NEU) recently held an online panel in the digital environment on “Research in Pandemic Period and the Role of Education”.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Antonio Teixeira from Alberta University of Portugal and Prof. Dr. Yüksel Göktaş from Atatürk University of Turkey attended as speakers to the panel held in Turkish and English languages and moderated by Prof. Dr. Fahriye Altınay, Director of Educational Sciences Institute.

According to the information released by the Near East University Prof. Dr. Fahriye Altınay, drew attention to the importance of awareness and scientific dimensions in research and changing education conditions. Deputy Director of the Institute of Educational Sciences Prof. Dr. Zehra Altınay, on the other hand, gave information to graduate students on social transformation in education and research, and touched on the place of an interdisciplinary environment in vital and professional development.

Prof. Dr. Göktaş emphasised that not only the theoretical knowledge but also the information in philosophical life should be developed, the reading resources should be increased and cooperation should be made without taking distances into account, in the light of the current studies and by giving basic suggestions to both faculty and postgraduate researchers.

Prof. Dr. Yüksel Göktaş shared the necessity of thinking about the future with the basic data of yesterday, as well as his experiences and studies on research fields and techniques, and mentioned about his suggestions that shed light on the development of the graduate programs.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. António Teixeira, on the other hand, emphasised the necessity of both students learning and interactive participation in an online learning environment during the pandemic period through which a digital transformation is being experienced. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Teixeira stated that everyone should be aware of their social responsibility and contribute to change, and that distance education studies in this period can reveal important findings in shaping the future.