Girne Municipality delivered Aid Packages to GAU Dormitories

Girne Municipality delivered food aid packages to all dormitories within the Girne American University (GAU).

It was reported by Girne Municipality that due to the measures taken within the framework of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, aid packages were delivered to the students of Girne American University (GAU) who could not return to their countries and who had previously determined their needs.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they were going through a difficult process, and that the Girne American University was very important for them, and it was a university identified with the city, and the food packages were given to the students of GAU who could not return to their countries due to the measures taken.

Güngördü told all students to stay in their dormitories and homes and strictly adhere to the control measures which were in force.

The teams within the Municipality distributed 100 aid packages containing food and hygiene products to students in GAU dormitories.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality