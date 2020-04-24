Entertainment

Isolation Challenge with the TRNC Quiz Masters 6th online Quiz

In response to the article we published with entertainer Andy Reay click here on the subject of what do you do during Self Isolation, we have started to receive messages from many happy people as you will see.

For those readers who would also like to share their experiences please email  kyreniacommentator@cyprusscene.com and we will try to publish them on our website and in our weekly online e-newspaper. Let’s try to make the world happy again by sharing good news.

For those people who are wanting to return from the UK to the TRNC or go from the TRNC to the UK please go to Facebook page “TRNC Residents trying to get homeclick here and register your details as directed.

******

Readers Mail…
Susie and Martin – The Quiz Masters

Susie’s 6th online quiz on 23rd April 2020.

Susie’s  6th live online quiz was held today Thursday 23rd April at 5pm and 7pm when we had 2 quizzes with a full house in both.

Results Are

  • 1st  Joint –   Butch and Sundance, Don’t Mention The War 28 Pts
  • 2nd Joint –   Locked Up, Fridge Raiders 26 Pts
  • 3rd  Gin’ll Fix It 25 Pts
  • 4th  Flippers 24 Pts
  • 5th  Joint – Dixies Chick, Bell Bottoms 23 Pts
  • 6th  Lemon Lovers 21 Pts
  • 7th  Clappers Ahoy 18 Pts
  • 8th  Sherbet Lemons 17 Pts
  • 9th  Social Distancers 16 Pts
  • 10th  Anglo Swedes   15 Pts
  • Lemon Losers – Thongs And Shlongs  12 Pts!!
  • Shut Ya Gobs – Lot Count  Lololol With Griff !!!!

The teams taking part in this week’s quiz were from the TRNC, UK, Sweden, and Germany! – Let’s not forget our little supporter Archie!

Congrats to the Bell Bottoms, Kate and Charlie Bell, who have celebrated being married for 43 years.  

Again another Thursday night in Isolation with our quizzers, lovely messages from them all of thanks, and lots of laughter.  

We hope with everything crossed that we will be able to resume our Thursday nights at the Balti House, Esentepe very soon and here’s wishing the Quizzers just to let you know how very special you are to us  xxxx

Thank you also to Chris and Margaret from CyprusScene.com who have supported us through this difficult time too xxxx

See you all soon  

Susie N Martin xxxx

 

