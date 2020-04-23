St Andrews Church, Kyrenia are in need of help

Readers mail…

St Andrews Church, Kyrenia….

Friends and people of St Andrew’s Church Kyrenia.

These are difficult days and for so many very sad days. We pray for all those who are serving communities in the many countries around the world where the Coronavirus is striking people down, and for family and friends of people undergoing treatment. We remember all those who have died and especially front line workers who have put themselves in danger. May they rest in Peace.

Spring is a beautiful time in Cyprus and at Easter the people of St Andrew’s look forward to welcoming friends, regular visitors and first time tourists to Easter services and fellowship. Sadly this year this has not been possible and the Church is now locked with North Cyprus under similar isolation regulations to those currently being applied around the world. The deepest wish of us all, is that the day will soon be here when we can come together in our beautiful church once again to worship our Lord.

Meantime each week a simple service sheet is posted on the Church website and on the service sheet there are details of how to receive the full Thursday Praise service.

Of course, the closure of the Church and the absence of visitors has left St Andrew’s without the normal generous Easter collections. If you wish to make an Easter donation from wherever you are to support the work of the Church, full details are available on the website giving page. Details of how to make payments to the Church UK Charity Bank account by cheque or bank transfer are listed. Regular monthly Standing Order donations enable budgeting of church finances.

We have recently introduced a new simple method of SMS donation to St Andrews for UK mobile phone users, similar to that used for appeals on TV in the UK.

Text KYRENIA to 70085 to donate £10 to St Andrews

With a UK mobile phone in the UK or anywhere you are able to roam with your UK mobile, including when you are in North Cyprus, Text KYRENIA to 70085 to donate £10. Texts cost £10 plus one standard rate message. The charge will appear on your telephone bill. Repeat donations are possible to a maximum of £30 per day by texting up to three messages in one day of KYRENIA to 70085.

SMS donations can be Gift Aided. A reply message acknowledging and thanking you for the donation will be received inviting you, if appropriate and you are able, to send us your Gift Aid details to enable St Andrew’s to make the GA application on your behalf.

Thank you so much for your support.