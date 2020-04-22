Girne Municipality: It’s obligatory to wear a mask from 24 April.

With regard to the COVID-19 epidemic, which affects the whole world and is defined as a “pandemic” by the World Health Organisation, it is compulsory to wear a mask within the borders of the city of Girne.

While discussions are going on among world experts about whether wearing a mask against Coronavirus is essential, or not; In order to prevent the risk of Coronavirus transmission, it is obligatory to wear masks in public and closed areas within the city borders of Girne.

Mayor of Girne Nidai Güngördü announced that everyone is obliged to wear a mask in all areas where people are working in public institutions, banks, markets, pharmacies, bakeries, taxis, gas stations and all institutions and organisations that are considered essential by the Council of Ministers. The monitoring of the obligation to wear a mask will be by the managers of the institutions etc. and those who do not wear a mask will not be allowed into these places.

The obligation to wear a mask within the borders of Girne Municipality will start on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 06:00 in the morning.

Güngördü said, “In addition to the necessity to use a mask, the partial curfew will continue to be observed in accordance with the decisions made by the Council of Ministers. To reduce human mobility in the entire city of Girne, there must never be a crowd in public places, including streets, and attention should be given to social distancing of at least 3 steps (1 meter per step).

Our aim is not to cause difficulty to our people; on the contrary, it is to protect their health and also to ensure the health of those who come into contact with them. As in our country and in our city, when we can return to normal life, is in our hands. The more we pay attention to personal precautions and rules, the faster we can control the pandemic process and we can completely eliminate the threat.”

Stay home stay healthy

Source: (Turkish): Girne Municipality