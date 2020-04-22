Girne will celebrate 23rd April on their balconies at 14:00pm

Güngördü: “All children, Stay at Home on 23 April – We will come to you”

The Municipality of Girne invited all children living in the Girne Region to be on their balconies tomorrow (Thursday, 23rd April 2020) at 14:00 to celebrate National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne it was stated that the Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, will make a city tour with the open-top bus belonging to the municipality and will address the children accompanied by children’s songs to celebrate 23rd April. Güngördü said, “Unfortunately this year, we will celebrate the 23rd April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day in our homes due to the epidemic. You stay at home, we will come to you. I’m waiting for you all at 14:00 with your flags, on your balconies. After this situation has passed, we will enthusiastically re-celebrate the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. But now we need to stay in our homes, protect ourselves and our elders. I love you all, I embrace you with love. ”

Güngördü said that 23rd April, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, is a gift to Ataturk’s children all over the world and is also a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.