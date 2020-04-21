University of Kyrenia in Online International Education Fair

By Ahmet Abdulaziz….

The Coronavirus has brought online education into the limelight. With general lockdown in a number of countries, the educational institutions find themselves forced to shift to online education. With this background, more than 200 universities from different countries participated in the Online International Education Fair held on April 17-19.

The University of Kyrenia took part in this online fair event organised by Study Metro Career Center.

Sameer Nabeel Hamdan, the Office Director of the University of Kyrenia, announced that more than 10,000 students living in different cities of India and aiming to study abroad attended the 3-day fair.

Hamdan stated that fairs, just like the education process, have been carried to the internet environment due to the new type of Coronavirus COVID-19 epidemic that has influenced the whole world.

He noted that with the devoted efforts of the International Office team, they had the opportunity to provide detailed answers to the questions from the students about different topics such as education and accommodation facilities offered by University of Kyrenia (UoK).

Sameer Hamdan was accompanied online by Pembe Omorfolu and Samuel Ekeh from the International office along with Oben Kaya – Social Media Officer.