Lefke University taking care of students during lockdown

By Ahmet Abdulaziz ….

During these days of lockdown, the needs of foreign students in the TRNC have been well attended by their respective universities.

According to the information provided by the European University of Lefke, the University is providing cleaning and hygiene materials and food supplies to the students who stayed in university dormitories far away from their countries under the quarantine period.

In cooperation with TRNC Telsim Vodafone, mobile internet service was started to be distributed free of charge to the students in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Further, in order to ensure that the students of the university can access the online education platform without interruption, 10 GB internet package was distributed to each student.

In the meantime Lawyer Ali Gürel from Istanbul extended a helping hand by providing food aid to the students of the European University of Lefke. According to the information released by the University, Mr. Gürel arranged for distribution of 800 food aid packages to the students living in the Lefke and Güzelyurt regions.