Qigong Home Training with Tarik Tekman week 3

Readers mail…

From Tarik Tekman….

CyprusScene have been publishing articles about my Qigong Home Training program to give people an opportunity of trying a different form of exercise during the Coronavirus lockdown. Thank you for spreading the news Margaret. The personal introduction you wrote for Week 1 and Chris wrote for Week 2 is so useful and helpful for the people who have never practiced Qigong before.

Editor’s Note:

Chris and I are just starting on Week 3 of Tarik’s Qigong Home Training program and are really enjoying it. This is something we practiced some years ago at classes which were held by Tarik in Girne. Unfortunately it was necessary to give up the classes when we both started to experience health issues, so now we can try again in the comfort of our own home. It is not strenuous exercise and is designed to aid the body as well as the mind, something we all need at the moment.

Following is Tarik’s program :

The first video of 15 weeks long Qigong Home Training is live now, click here. Teach yourself Qigong with this 20 minutes video. If you like it, join my online live classes on Tuesdays & Thursdays. Every week, I will release a new video on Monday morning and continue with Tuesday & Thursday live online classes. There is also the Turkish version of these videos on my website. All the details you need are at: https://tariktekman.com/en/home/

15 weeks Qigong training with videos, practice cards and Zoom online classes:

Download and test Zoom for online classes.

IF ZOOM ASKS YOU TO ENTER A PASSWORD, ENTER: home

Mondays 08:00: Video of the week is released. Practice with that video.

Tuesdays 10:00-10:40: Online Class

Thursdays 10:00-10:40 Online Class

All hours are Cyprus Time (UK +2 or CET +1 hour)

All other days practice with the same video and next Monday move on to the new video.

The class of the last week will be on Wednesday, 15th July – on the 100th day of the training.

Every Monday separate English & Turkish videos are published. Online classes are bi-lingual.

Online classes do not repeat the details already covered in the videos but include deepening the exercises, corrections & adjustments, answering the written questions, and additional practices.

Send questions to tarik@tariktekman.com to be answered in the next class.

click here The training is donation based. Donate any amount with any frequency (just once, weekly, monthly etc).

click here If you would like to join the online class

Here is Week 3 – Qigong Home Training