This Weeks Sporting Quiz and the “Stinker” Question at 21st April

This week’s Sports Quiz

Q 1: The late and great Leeds Utd defender Norman Hunter finished his playing career at which club? Q 8: “You cannot be serious” is a book written by which ex tennis player? Q 2: Who defeated Bobby Riggs in the 1973 Tennis exhibition match dubbed “Battle of the Sexes”? Q 9: Vangelis won an Academy Award for best musical score for which 1982 David Puttnam directed the film? Q 3: Luge is the French word for? Sledge/ Skeleton or snow Q10: What kind of animal was World Cup Willie the first official mascot of the World Cup? – Tiger/Lion or a Dog. Q 4: Who was the American Athlete that controversially had a collision with Zola Budd in the 3000m race at the 1984 Olympics. Q11 : Part of whose ear did Mike Tyson bite off during a heavyweight Championship boxing fight? Riddick Bowe/ James Douglas or Evander Holyfield. Q 5: In the film “Bend it like Beckham” which actress later to become world famous playing the role of Juliette “Jules” Paxton? Q12 : In a standard deck of playing cards which King appears to have a sword driven into his head? – earning the nickname “King Suicide” Q 6: Which Super Middleweight boxer is nicknamed “The Cobra”? Q13: Who won the 1981 Grand National riding Aldaniti? Q 7: “Burning the stone” is an expression used in which sport? Q14: If you were watching a cricket match sat in either Sir Ian Botham or Marcus Trescothick Stands, which County would you be watching?

THE STINKER QUESTION

A very easy one this week which player holds the goalscoring records for both England and Manchester United? and which player did he overcome achieving those records?

