Girne Municipality does not neglect street animals

Girne Municipality teams continue to leave dry food and water bowls in parks and gardens for street animals that have difficulties in finding food because most people are at home within the scope of combating coronavirus.

In the information given from Girne Municipality it was stated that they continue to make regular food supplements to our animals who live on the streets. Girne Municipality, continues to make food and water supplements on a regular basis every day which also includes stray animals in the Bosphorus picnic area. Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, made a statement about the subject and said they do not neglect the stray animals, “Our teams are on duty for our animal friends on the street. We periodically leave food and water at the feeding points we have set and in this process we have also increased our feeding points.”

Güngördü noted that citizens do not forget to put food and water for stray animals in their region in front of their own homes, and that a container of food and a container of water will save their lives.

Animal activists who cannot distribute food due to the curfew can support food from our Municipality’s food distribution team. You can contact us on the Alo 185 support line or 0533 8393838 for requests for assistance and support for your region.

Let’s protect lives and all life. Stay at your home. Stay healthy and safe.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality