BYT Consultancy offers internet installation to students in need

Free internet installation has started to be provided to the students determined by the Girne Municipality and the Ministry of Education.

In a statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was stated that during this period we have moved to home education and students who do not have the necessary equipment are receiving internet installation free of charge by BYT Consultancy Company which will connect its self-financed 1-month 5 mb Lifecell internet package to the students in need.

Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Girne, made a statement with the subject and said “Regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, which has also affected our country, the Council of Ministers decided to close the schools and for students to continue to receive education in their homes during this period. This process should be managed correctly. It is a fact that some technical equipment is needed in the distance education process, and a study was carried out in Girne with the Ministry of Education and the deficiencies of our students in need were identified.

With the contribution of İsmail Candan and Adnan Öztürk of BYT Consultancy Company, 100 students are being provided with a 1-month internet installation. At the end of the first month, the equipment will be removed free of charge and the installation will be taken back by the company. Thank you very much to the company. I hope our children will continue their education in this process without leaving their homes. I think they will adapt well after this process is over.”

In the information provided by officials of BYT Consultancy Company, they stated that their aim is to use the internet packages that they financed for students in homes without internet in this challenging period. After the 1-month period expires, families can continue to use the internet by making their own payments, or they can contact the company by telephone to re-install the internet.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality